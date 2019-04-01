Concern over grant money delay in Fat City/ Jefferson Highway development

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A lush landscape, a brightly colored awning, inviting shutters instead of burglar bars.
These are the renderings Bicycle World owner Adam Watts has been looking at for more than a year for his store front.
“We wanted not just to make the place nicer you can make it look nicer, but we wanted to grab people’s attention a lot better,” Watts said.
Watts’ business has been in its Jefferson Highway location for the past 14 years. With development happening all around, Watts said he he jumped at the opportunity to apply for a grant through the Jefferson Economic Development Commission to update their facade.
That was in 2017.
“It’s a lot of red tape. If you’ve never dealt with the feds before the hoops, they make you jump through as you said can be pretty insane. All the paper work has to be filed right, we have to find a contractor who knows how to do all this stuff,” Watts said.
The grant includes money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Bicycle world was one of eight businesses in the Fat City/Jefferson Highway corridor to be approved for the $50,000 grant in the first phase. But the owners don’t see a dollar of that money until the designs and labor are completed and approved. Watts said that approval process is what’s so time consuming.
“Yeah, I’d like it to be completed but it is what it is," Watts said. “We’re grateful to be getting this kind of help upgrading the facade we could definitely use it.”
Jefferson Parish councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken has helped push the Fat City/Jefferson Highway development. She said in seeing how businesses have trudged through the federal process, she’d like to make it easier for businesses on the local level next time.
But, Van Vracken said the money is working -- facades with newer face lifts are starting to change Fat City and attract new businesses.
“I can’t sugar coat it," Van Vracken said. “It’s been a long process for everyone involved, but when everyone can use the dollars and finally make the improvements to their establishments, I think finally they are happy about it.”
Still, Watts said he’s anxious to get his turn at improvements.
Once a business completes the facade work, it needs to be maintained for the next three years. If it's not maintained, the business will then be responsible for paying that grant money back.
Van Vrancken said they received so many applicants the first time around, they’re now working through phase two of the grant-application process.
