Covington’s new mayor sets his sights on improving housing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Covington’s new mayor is setting his sights on a number of challenges after a resounding victory Saturday night.
Mark Johnson has never held public office, but he now aims to preserve and improve Covington’s quality-of-life.
Johnson toured the West 30s neighborhood Monday, vowing to continue an effort to improve housing stock in the area.
“We’ve renovated and created some of the least expensive housing stock in St. Tammany Parish,” he said.
Johnson beat back Councilman Rick Smith and former Mayor Candace Watkins to win with 52% of the vote.
“We knew that winning on the first ballot was possible but not likely, so we were pleased to have done that,” Johnson said.
The retired home builder said he has always been active in the community.
“I’ve never run for elected office, but folks know I was in leadership St. Tammany,” he said.
One of the Covington mayor’s key appointments is police chief, and Johnson said he will likely retain the man put in place by outgoing Mayor Mike Cooper.
“At this time, I will keep Chief Cullotta, who is a great guy,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Covington enjoys a good quality of life, but he said areas on the north side of town could stand some improvement.
“It’s not going to be an overnight success,” he said.
The mayor-elect said transitioning to the post being vacated by Cooper should not be a problem
“He and I have a very good relationship. He and I had a tree house together when we were children,” Johnson said.
And he’s hoping that continuity will help him in the four years ahead.
Johnson will be sworn in in July.
