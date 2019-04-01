Fire Marshal: Man killed in multi-structure fire in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed after multiple structures caught fire in Houma early Sunday (March 31), according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Mahler Street, where firefighters found a single-family home, a two-story garage apartment building and a vehicle on fire.
Two adults living in the single-family home were able to escape unharmed after a smoke alarm alerted them to the flames, the Fire Marshal’s Office said. A child and adult also got out from the downstairs garage apartment without injuries when the child realized the building was on fire.
Fire officials said they later found a man dead in the upstairs apartment, where investigators believe he lived.
As of Monday afternoon, State Fire Marshal deputies were still investigating “several suspicious circumstances" regarding the fire. The victim’s cause of death has not yet been determined and his identity has not been released by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner.
The investigation is still active while deputies conduct interviews and follow leads, but anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-256-5452 or submit a tip on lasfm.org.
