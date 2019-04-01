Former Long Beach cop sentenced to 20 years for death of 3-year-old daughter

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Cassie Barker, the former Long Beach cop, who pleaded guilty in the death of her three-year-old daughter, will spend the next 20 years in prison.
Barker appeared before a Harrison County judge Monday afternoon to be sentenced. She pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge earlier this month, admitting to leaving her daughter in her patrol car.
Barker was sentenced to 20 years on one charge of culpable negligence.
Three-year-old Cheyenne Hyer was found dead inside her mother’s police patrol car in Hancock County in 2016. Police said Cheyenne was left in the car for hours.
According to reports, the child was left in the car when Barker went to the home to talk to her supervisor after ending her shift. Officials say she had sex with him and fell asleep inside the residence. Detectives also determined Barker had left the child in a vehicle on at least one prior occasion where she was caught by law enforcement.
