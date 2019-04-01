FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #4 - Payton & Goodell’s camaraderie, coaching future and Teddy Bridgewater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are one week removed from spearheading the charge for change to the NFL’s replay review system and less than a month away from the NFL Draft. On this episode of FOX 8 Overtime, Sean Fazende discusses Sean Payton’s evolution, the constant reports linking him to coaching the Cowboys in the future and what to make of Teddy Bridgewater’s career trajectory.
On Sean Payton being linked with other coaching opportunities:
“For all the talk and all the buzz and all the issues or circumstances surrounding Sean Payton during his entire tenure here with the Saints, the fact still remains that he is still here. He is the second-longest-tenured coach in the NFL with one team.”
On Teddy Bridgewater’s future with the Saints:
"If you’re Teddy Bridgewater and you feel like the best place for my career, both in the present and longterm, is to stay in New Orleans in 2019, kudos to you. But if you’re the Saints, I don’t know that you just anoint him right when Drew says he’s done.
