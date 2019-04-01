LSU’s Chris Reid earns SEC co-player of the week honors

In LSU’s 10-5 win on Friday night, Reid paced the Tigers’ 13-hit attack by going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and three runs scored. In the Tigers’ 11-2, series-clinching win over Saturday, Reid provided two RBI with a double and a sacrifice fly, and he scored two runs. He was also 2-for-2 with an RBI in Thursday’s opening game of the series.