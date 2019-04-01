NASA announces top three designs for homes on Mars

(CNN) – If humans ever call Mars home, NASA thinks houses on the red planet could look like this:
Or this:
Or even this:
The space agency picked the three designs as finalists last Thursday in its “3D-Printed Habitat Challenge,” which has teams competing to design shelters suitable for the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.
Eleven teams were asked to create full-scale renderings of their designs using modeling software, and short videos explaining their choices.
The models were evaluated for their architectural layouts and aesthetics, and the feasibility of their construction and scalability, among other traits.
The chosen homes include small holes for natural light, and one even contains a room for growing plants.
The three teams split a prize of $100,000. They will now have to create 3D-printed scale models of their designs for the next round of the competition, set for early May.
The winner of that round will take home $800,000.
