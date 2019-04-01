New Orleans East break-in caught on camera; residents call for more patrols

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of New Orleans East women are calling for stepped-up patrols and more accountability after a couple of break-ins last week.
They say juvenile crime is a major concern, and they want something done.
The latest incident happened Thursday evening. A resident said four people she believes were teenage boys riding in a Toyota 4-Runner broke into her family’s two vehicles. It was all caught on video.
“I screamed for my husband, I told my kids to get into the room,” the victim said.
She said as the suspects circled back around, two cars were chasing the Toyota down Wright Avenue, and then on to the interstate.
With her husband, who was now armed and tracking the SUV, she said two people got out and stole a construction worker’s blue Ford pickup truck along the interstate.
She said the Toyota and blue truck then exited at Crowder, where they drove on a busy sidewalk and struck a median to get around traffic.
“Hit his truck. They were on their side. My husband sat in his truck, the 4-Runner backed up to him. He thought they were gonna shoot him,” the victim said.
The 4-Runner got away, but the resident said her husband held two people in the blue Ford pickup truck until police got there.
When officers arrived, the woman said they took her husband into custody, but later released him.
“The two boys were in the back seat. They said they thought my husband was going to kill them...they arrested him,” she said.
The NOPD confirms that officers arrested two juveniles and booked them with theft of a motor vehicle. They said they’re still looking for two other suspects.
The victims said they’re considering taking legal action against the juveniles’ parent to hold them personally responsible.
“I’m going to sue the parents. I think they’re liable...there’s a consent decree - they can’t chase these guys,” the victim said.
The victim is asking for a mandatory curfew as we approach summer.
The NOPD said the two suspects in custody are charged with theft of a motor vehicle. The stolen guns have not been recovered.
