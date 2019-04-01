Nicondra: Sunny and cool, but one more round of clouds tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine and chilly temperatures started out your Monday. We will continue to see pleasant conditions through the afternoon, but as we head into the evening there will be a bit of over running moisture that will increase cloud cover and possibly allow for a light shower or two. Tuesday looks very pleasant with more sun and temperatures warming into the upper 60s near 70 with the real spring weather back on track for Wednesday. Thursday sees a shift with rain returning and the possibility of some strong storms.