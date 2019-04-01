NOPD: Man shot in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East Sunday night (March 31), after a man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to an NOPD news alert, the man arrived at the hospital around 10:50 p.m. and told investigators he was shot in the 12000 block of Lake Forest Boulevard.
As of 11:30 p.m., NOPD said the time of the shooting was not clear. No additional information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.