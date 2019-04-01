NOPD: Woman, teenager carjacked while pumping gas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman and 14-year-old boy were carjacked as they were pumping gas in eastern New Orleans, according to an early police report.
The alleged crime happened Sunday at 11:45 a.m. in the 6000 blk. of Bullard Ave.
The 21-year-old woman was pumping gas when someone approached and demanded her keys. The woman complied, and the alleged carjacker got into the car.
The teenager exited the passenger side.
The perpetrator drove away towards the interstate.
If you have any information about this carjacking, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
