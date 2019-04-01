Pregnant sperm whale washes ashore with 22 kg of plastic in its stomach

SARDINIA, ITALY (CNN) – A dead whale washed up in waters off the Sardinian tourist hotspot of Porto Cervo, according to the country's environment minister and a marine life non-profit organization.
Luca Bittau, president of non-profit Sea-Me, said the eight-meter-long female sperm whale was pregnant and had 22 kilograms (49 pounds) of plastic in its stomach.
Bittau added that, "She was pregnant and had almost certainly aborted before she beached," he said. "The fetus was in an advanced state of composition."
He says a mixture of garbage bags, plastic bags, fishing nets, plates, tubes, and a bag of a washing machine liquid was in her stomach.
Further examinations are still needed to determine the exact cause of death according to Bittau.
The European Parliament recently approved a law banning a wide-range of single-use plastic items, such as straws, cotton buds and cutlery, by 2021.
Last month a young whale was found dead in the Philippines with 88 pounds of plastic bags in its stomach.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.