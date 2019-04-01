Report: Mick Jagger to have heart surgery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legendary rocker Mick Jagger is scheduled to undergo heart surgery for a valve replacement, Rolling Stone Magazine reported Monday (April 1).
The report came days after the Rolling Stones band announced the cancellation of the North American shows of their No Filter Tour, which included a stop in New Orleans for Jazz Fest.
Jagger is scheduled to have the procedure in New York this coming Friday, according to the magazine’s report. He is expected to make a full recovery and continue the tour this summer.
