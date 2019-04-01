Report: Mick Jagger to have heart surgery

In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment. The band announced Saturday, March 30, 2019, that Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time. The band added that Jagger is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
April 1, 2019 at 5:59 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 5:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legendary rocker Mick Jagger is scheduled to undergo heart surgery for a valve replacement, Rolling Stone Magazine reported Monday (April 1).

The report came days after the Rolling Stones band announced the cancellation of the North American shows of their No Filter Tour, which included a stop in New Orleans for Jazz Fest.

Jagger is scheduled to have the procedure in New York this coming Friday, according to the magazine’s report. He is expected to make a full recovery and continue the tour this summer.

