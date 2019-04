NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The return to winter won’t last too long as temperatures will recover through mid-week. We will see the sun return today with comfy cool highs in the middle 60s. Tonight, a disturbance rolls by bringing and overnight chance of rain through daybreak. Lows stay chilly in the 40s. Then by midday Tuesday the sun returns and temperatures will begin to rebound back into the upper 60s and 70s.