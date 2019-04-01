David: Storm threat Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Calm and cool conditions remain into Wednesday.
A strong storm system will move out of the Plains and into our area on Thursday. There is the chance for severe weather across Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday. It’s too early to get specifics on threats or timing.
It appears there will be somewhat of a break on Friday and Saturday. A few spotty showers or storms will be possible each day and it will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.
Another more significant storm threat is possible on Sunday.
