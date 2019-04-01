Suspect in Gulfport bank robbery arrested while returning from Mexico

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A suspect wanted for robbing a bank in Gulfport is now in custody after being arrested at a Houston airport.
Gulfport police said Iconic Facce of Ashford, AL, was arrested Saturday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Facce, who police said was also known as 37-year-old Jimmy Maurice Lewis, is accused of robbing the Bancorp South on the corner of Pass and Cowan Roads on March 22.
Police said the suspect walked into the bank and handed a note to the bank teller demanding money.
At the time of the robbery, Gulfport Police said described the suspect as a woman who looked like she may have had some plastic surgery done to her cheeks, saying "they looked really enhanced.” It's not clear how much money the suspect was able to get away with.
Authorities say the suspect was arrested at the airport while returning from Mexico. Further investigation showed that Lewis was convicted of robbing a bank in Decatur, AL, in 2008.
The suspect is being held at Harris County Jail in Texas awaiting extradition to Mississippi.
Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.