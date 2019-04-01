WATCH: Nike releases heartwarming commercial featuring LA sports stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Nike’s latest commercial features Louisiana sports stars and best friends, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, recapping their journey along their “shared path to the NFL.”
The 60-second spot shows a split screen of a succession of photos and videos of both men throughout their pre-college sports careers, their time playing together at Louisiana State University, and their time playing in the NFL. The two have been friends since high school.
Beckham’s journey is depicted on the left, while Landry’s is shown on the right. You can watch the video below.
Warning, it’s a tearjerker.
The two were reunited as teammates when the New York Giants traded Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. The commercial, appropriately titled “Shared Dream," ends with Beckham and Landry declaring they’re ready to make history together.
