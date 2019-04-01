14-year-old shoots classmate at SW AR school

PRESCOTT, AR (KSLA) - At least one person has been struck by gunfire at a Nevada County school on Monday morning.
According to Prescott Police Chief Joseph Beavers, both of the students were 14-year-old eighth graders.
The incident happened in a school hallway.
According to a post on the Prescott School District Facebook page, the injured student was airlifted to a medical facility for immediate treatment and is in stable condition.
The other student was taken into custody.
Students were dismissed from classes for the rest of the day, according to Chief Beavers.
Prescott police are working with Arkansas State Police.
