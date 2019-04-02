Amber Alert issued for missing KY teen, could be headed to TX

By Jasmine Adams | April 2, 2019 at 4:14 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:17 AM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Lauryn Sizemore was last seen on March 30 wearing a gray hoodie with black strings.

Officials said she is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 4′8″ and weighs 130 pounds. Her Amber Alert report says her identifying feature is a lazy eye.

Lauryn was last seen at her home in KY (Source: AMBER ALERT)
Lauryn was last seen at her home in KY (Source: AMBER ALERT) (AMBER ALERT)

Officials said Lauryn was last seen inside her bedroom in Dawson Springs.

Around 9:30 p.m. she was noticed as missing from her home.

Officials said she is believed to be with her step-grandfather Glenn Eugene Harper. He is approximately 56, driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata.

Glenn Eugene Harper is believed to have taken the missing girl to TX (Source: Amber Alert)
Glenn Eugene Harper is believed to have taken the missing girl to TX (Source: Amber Alert) (Amber Alert)

He is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing around 245 pounds.

His Kentucky Temp Tag reads 955994 with VIN number KMHWF25S24A935157.

One back door on the vehicle has a black plastic missing piece according to officials.

Officials said Harper told a friend of his that he was going to Texas. His brother and father live together in the Houston Texas area.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.