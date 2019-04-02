Awesome Today And Wednesday-Turns Stormy Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Near perfect conditions are through Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s today and mid 70s tomorrow.
A strong storm system will move out of the Plains and push storms into our area on Thursday. There is the chance for severe weather across Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday.
It appears there will be somewhat of a break on Friday and Saturday. A few spotty showers or storms will be possible each day and it will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.
Another more significant storm threat is possible on Sunday.
