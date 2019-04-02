Cut Off man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from youth baseball league

According to investigators, during the time Curole served as president of the Larose-Cut Off Baseball League from 2015 until 2017, he opened a bank account for the league that he only had access to. When he turned over financial reports to the Board of Directors in December of 2017, the board found several discrepancies including over $16,000 in debit card charges at various stores, restaurants and gas stations which was not the intended use for the funds. There were also checks allegedly cashed for $3600 with no explanation.