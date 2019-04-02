Cut Off man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from youth baseball league

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a youth baseball league.
Sheriff Craig Webre says 40-year-old Blaine Curole of Cut Off turned himself in to deputies Monday after an investigation.
According to investigators, during the time Curole served as president of the Larose-Cut Off Baseball League from 2015 until 2017, he opened a bank account for the league that he only had access to. When he turned over financial reports to the Board of Directors in December of 2017, the board found several discrepancies including over $16,000 in debit card charges at various stores, restaurants and gas stations which was not the intended use for the funds. There were also checks allegedly cashed for $3600 with no explanation.
Curole later met with the board in January 2018, he admitted to using the finds for personal use. He requested that the board give him the total amount he owed and told him that he would pay them back. The board granted his request but the money was never paid back.
After Curole failed to pay the money back, the board contacted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office who started an investigation. Investigators found nearly $40,000 in discrepancies with the account during the time Curole had access to it.
In March, detectives made contact with Curole and spoke with him about the charges and asked that he bring in any receipts to validate the charges. After Curole did not attempt to meet with detectives, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
Curole turned himself in to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on Monday. He was booked on one count of felony theft and released after posting $10,000 bail.
