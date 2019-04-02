Dueling bills aim to protect La. residents with pre-existing illnesses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the legality of the federal Affordable Care Act again being challenged in the courts, dueling efforts are underway in Louisiana to protect people with pre-existing illnesses as the regular legislative session approaches.
While state Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards sit on opposite ends of the political spectrum, each are backing separate bills with similar aims.
"Make no mistake about it, the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare has absolutely been a train wreck,” Landry said.
Landry and GOP La. House Speaker Taylor Barras were involved in discussions which led to the crafting of Senate Bill 173 by Republican State Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia.
The legislation would keep insurers operating in Louisiana from discriminating against residents who have pre-existing medical conditions, just in case former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act is struck down by the courts.
"This new legislation introduced by Sen. Fred Mills prohibits the denial of health care insurance for pre-existing conditions,” Landry said during a press conference Monday.
Landry was joined by both Barras and Mills, as well as and a representative of the state insurance department.
"We wanted to make sure that there was not a gap in coverage when it talks to pre-existing diseases, when it talks to the yearly benefit allowance, when it talks about the cap, when it talks about insurance for 26 and under,” Mills said of his legislation.
On Friday, Gov. Edwards issued a statement calling Landry’s involvement with the proposal to protect Louisiana residents “ironic."
“It’s ironic that the Attorney General wants to try and take credit for fixing a problem that he himself caused by involving the state in a lawsuit that eliminates protections for people with pre-existing conditions, without having a plan in place or consulting with anyone before doing so. Let’s be clear: Jeff Landry endangered the health coverage of almost 850,000 people in Louisiana with pre-existing conditions because he was more concerned with politics than with real people. This bill is very similar to legislation I requested that was filed this week by Representative Chad Brown to make sure that insurance companies cannot discriminate against Louisianans based on their health status. I have always said the Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but that the protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions are critically important.”
Last year, Landry joined a Texas lawsuit which seeks to have the courts declare the ACA unconstitutional, a fact the governor is not going to let go unnoticed, according to FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman.
"For the attorney general he’s been caught in a trick bag and the governor is pouncing right now, the governor’s alleging the attorney general is placing Louisianians at risk if you have pre-existing conditions. This is the attorney general’s defense: he wants to pass a state law to accomplish the same thing,” Sherman said.
In September of last year, Edwards sent a letter to Barras asking him to author legislation to protect Louisiana residents who have pre-existing illnesses. Then in December, Edwards wrote Barras again to say he would ask Democratic State Rep. Chad Brown to file the bill since Barras had not responded.
In an interview with FOX 8 last week, Edwards said Mills’ legislation is very similar to Brown’s bill which was filed last week.
"There are 850,000 people in Louisiana with a pre-existing condition. That is hugely important to make sure that children can stay on their parents’ health insurance policies until they reach 26, incredibly important,” Edwards said.
According to Sherman, the separate legislation may be more about who deserves the credit.
“This is a fight for who gets the most credit,” Sherman said. “The governor wins for being there first, the attorney general’s trying to get a win for getting on board with something very popular among Louisianians."
Barras said discussions have been underway on their end for months.
"We began talking about this probably a year ago now that, ultimately, with the lawsuit and the results that would come from the courts’ decisions to begin what we call the framework for developing an opportunity for Louisiana to be set once the decision is made by the court,” Barras said.
Sherman noted that Landry is now working to enact parts of the ACA which have been attacked by Republicans in Congress and in the Louisiana Legislature.
"Now we see a conservative attorney general actually getting on board with the Democratic governor to protect key provisions of Obamacare. I think we could never have imagined that happening just a few years ago,” Sherman said.
And with President Trump wanting the courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act altogether, Edwards is also concerned about the nearly 500,000 people in Louisiana who are now benefiting from Medicaid expansion under the ACA.
Still, Edwards conceded that the current law is not perfect.
“So, the challenge is improving the Affordable Care Act," Edwards said. “As I understand it, it shouldn’t be scrapping it especially when there is no plan. Now you have a divided Congress, they couldn’t come up with a plan that was acceptable even to Republicans when they had the majority in both the House and the Senate, so this seems a little misconceived to me.”
The 2019 regular legislative session starts April 8.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.