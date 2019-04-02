JPSO: Marrero shooting leaves man in critical condition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Marrero Monday evening (April 1), according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde.
Rivarde said the shooting was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Acre Road. A news alert confirming the shooting was sent just after 8:30 p.m.
The victim was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, according to Rivarde.
No additional information was immediately available.
