2 killed by the same train in separate collisions in Virginia

WAYNESBORO, VA (WHSV) — Two people were struck and killed by the same train within about 12 miles of each other this past weekend.
Around noon Sunday, March 31, a man was hit and killed by a westbound train in Crozet near Marymart Farm Road and Lanetown Road.
Albemarle County police identified the man as 39-year-old Sebastian Herrera, of Waynesboro. He was killed at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, but not as a criminal matter.
A few hours later, once the scene was clear, the train continued along its route west.
Tragically, a little before 3 p.m., the same train, driven by the same conductor, struck and killed another pedestrian in the 900 block of West Broad Street in Waynesboro, just behind Willow Oak Plaza Shopping Center.
That’s only around 12 miles from the scene in Crozet. That incident remains under investigation as well.
A spokesman with Buckingham Branch Railroad, which manages the section of railroad on which both crashes occurred, said the train had operated normally and followed all safety protocols.
He couldn't recall any other time a train on their line has been involved in a situation like this one.
The company is providing counseling and support for the crew of the train, as they always do after such incidents.
"We work hard to try and take care of our people," the CEO of Buckingham Branch said.
As Waynesboro police continue to investigate the collision in their city, no identity of that victim has been released.
Buckingham Branch leases the railroad from CSX, who provided the following statement to WHSV:
“At CSX, safety is our top priority. We want everyone to safely return home to their families – whether they work for us, or live in the communities where we operate. Every year in the U.S., thousands of people are involved in collisions with trains and many of those incidents are preventable. That is why CSX dedicates considerable time and resources to raising awareness about how to safely cross railroad tracks. When approaching tracks, drivers and pedestrians should give the tracks their full attention, and take the time to look and listen for an oncoming train. Only cross the tracks at designated public grade crossings, and never walk along the railroad tracks. Above all, drivers and pedestrians should always obey posted warning signs and signals, which are there to help keep people safe, and never try to beat a train.”
Copyright 2019 WHSV. All rights reserved.