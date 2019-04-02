2 killed by the same train in separate collisions in Virginia

“At CSX, safety is our top priority. We want everyone to safely return home to their families – whether they work for us, or live in the communities where we operate. Every year in the U.S., thousands of people are involved in collisions with trains and many of those incidents are preventable. That is why CSX dedicates considerable time and resources to raising awareness about how to safely cross railroad tracks. When approaching tracks, drivers and pedestrians should give the tracks their full attention, and take the time to look and listen for an oncoming train. Only cross the tracks at designated public grade crossings, and never walk along the railroad tracks. Above all, drivers and pedestrians should always obey posted warning signs and signals, which are there to help keep people safe, and never try to beat a train.”