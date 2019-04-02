Koepka brothers reform their team for 2019 Zurich Classic

Brooks Koepka, the world’s third-ranked golfer, reigning U.S. Open champion and 2018 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, is teaming up again with his brother Chase, now a member of the European Tour, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament.
The brothers tied for fifth in the 2017 Zurich Classic that inaugurated the unique team format. At the time, Chase was playing the European Challenge Tour, the equivalent of the Web.com Tour in the U.S.
In 2018 Brooks returned to the TOUR at the Zurich Classic after a three-month injury layoff and paired with Marc Turnesa. Although the team missed the cut, Koepka went on to win his second consecutive U.S. Open and his first PGA Championship, becoming the first repeat U.S. Open winner since 1989. He finished the year ranked number one in the world.
“Brooks is coming off a career season last year that really started with his return to play at the Zurich Classic and finished with two majors and a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team,” said Worthy. “Chase was playing the European Challenge Tour when he entered the 2017 Zurich Classic with his older brother and went on to earn his European Tour card the same year,” added Worthy.
Brooks has won five titles on the PGA TOUR, three of which are majors. He has also won one tournament on the European Tour, two on the Japan Golf Tour and four on the European Challenge Tour. After winning the Turkish Open in 2014, he joined the PGA TOUR fulltime and won his first title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2015.
He made the 2016 and 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup teams and the 2017 Presidents Cup squad. In the 2016 Ryder Cup competition won by the U.S, he was one of the team leaders with three wins. Currently, he ranks fifth in the U.S. President Cup team standings.
He has won once in this season at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges and tied for second at the Honda Classic in January.
Like his brother, Chase chose to start his professional career in Europe. He earned his European Tour card in 2017 after finishing in the top 15 of the Challenge Tour’s Road to Oman rankings.
Chase played collegiately at University of South Florida, where he was named Big East Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. He holds the USF record for most wins in a college career.
The Zurich Classic is the only team tournament on the PGA TOUR season. Since launching the team format two years ago, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans has drawn some of the highest ranking fields for any regular-season tournament on the PGA TOUR. In 2018, the tournament field included six of the top ten players in the world; all four reigning major champions; the U.S. Ryder Cup captain and six members of the U.S. team along with the European Ryder Cup captain with four of his co-captains and six players on the victorious European team.
