Man injured in Desire neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man was injured after a shooting in the Desire neighborhood overnight.
Police were called to the 3400 block of Treasure Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a graze wound to his back.
The victim initially refused medical treatment, but later allowed EMS to treat him for his injury.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
