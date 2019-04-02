NOPD seeks masked man who robbed Waffle House

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police hope the public can help identify a man who robbed a Waffle House in the St. Roch area.
A masked man entered the restaurant in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields on Monday around 7:09 a.m.
He reportedly walked up to the front register and told an employee to put money in a bag. The victim said that he saw what he believed to be a handgun in the subject’s hand, but that the gun was not pointed at him.
The employee placed cash from the register into the bag. The subject then went behind the counter of the restaurant and took money from two separate safes, placed the money into the same bag and exited the location toward Abundance St., police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.