Report: More tickets being issued by school zone speed cameras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drivers know to slow down in a school zone and now tickets are going out for those going even slightly over the speed limit.
This change comes after over two-thirds of the city’s traffic cameras were removed in January.
According to our partners at NOLA.com, drivers have been getting ticketed more frequently in school zones for driving as little as four miles per hour over the 20 mile per hour speed limit during school hours.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell ran her campaign partly on the promise to get rid of traffic cameras that were ineffective and more of a burden on residents.
Recently, Cantrell kept part of that promise by deactivating over 20 cameras across the city and the ones located in school zones will now only operate during the hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
Still, drivers continue to complain that they’ve been getting ticketed more and a City spokesperson confirmed the city is upping their enforcement to encourage safe driving.
City leaders say the loss in revenue from the cameras will be hard to make up and some residents say they’re fine with making up the difference if they can see where the money is going.
“What are all the places that we have in place the revenue side of the bucket? Twenty-one. If we can’t do much on the revenue side, then what do we need to do on the expense side to make this happen?” says City Council member Joe Giarrusso.
“It’s going somewhere. You can see the changes being made. I think it makes a lot of sense. But if it’s just going to some general fund where we’re not seeing any concrete changes, I don’t really see how it’s helping anybody,” says resident Mariah Branyan.
According to the City’s website, there are still 11 cameras operating in New Orleans that are not in school zones and only 16 percent of schools in the city are covered by traffic cameras.
