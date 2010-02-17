Dave McNamara - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Dave McNamara

Dave McNamara has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting. Before starting a production company in Phoenix, AZ in 2006, Dave worked as a reporter at a local television in New Orleans for 16 years. His feature stories, investigative reports and live coverage of breaking news have earned numerous awards at the local, regional and national level.

Dave has been a go-to reporter for live coverage of Gulf Coast hurricanes from Andrew in 1992 through Katrina in 2005. He covered the standoff in Waco, the bombing in Oklahoma City, the 2000 Presidential Election controversy in Florida, and the meeting of American Catholic Cardinals at the Vatican.

Beyond the hard news, Dave has developed series of feature stories that spotlighted the unique places, people and history of New Orleans and Louisiana. Years before Hurricane Katrina, Dave was reporting on the disappearing wetlands of coastal Louisiana and the increasing vulnerability of New Orleans to a catastrophic hurricane.

In 2003, Dave produced an hour-long documentary on the Mississippi River, introducing local television viewers to the history, people and places that are part of the great river from its headwaters in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. The River Story earned both a national Telly Award and a regional Emmy. Other reports and features were awarded regional and national Murrows and a Peabody.

Dave owns and manages Bayou Digital Media LLC, a Baton Rouge video production company. You can reach Dave by e-mailing him at heartoflouisiana@fox8live.com.
