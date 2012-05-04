Historians on the Win or Lose Corporation

The book Huey Long won a Pulitzer Prize back in 1969. Historians call it a beautifully written account of Huey P. Long's life.
Historians call T. Harry Williams' 884-page book a work of art but, while he's a wordsmith, they say his recount of history distorts the facts.
Some historians say the book goes easy on Long. A perfect example: Only two pages are dedicated to the Win or Lose Corporation.
"Essentially, Win or Lose oil company was a profit-making company," says LSU historian Alecia Long, who is not related to the late senator.
The biography does point out that Long's first cut of money from Win or Lose, the first dividend check, totaled $62,000. Re-calculated for today, that's about $1 million.
"What they did is turn a small investment into a multi-million dollar oil company," says Tulane historian Terrence Fitzmorris.
It was an oil company set up by governors who handed out oil leases and profited from them in the years to come.
Fitzmorris says Long and other Win or Lose figures used "their insider trading, their knowledge of the oil and gas industry and their positions as legislators, senators and governors to, in a sense, extort from the people of Louisiana these mineral rights."
Historians call Huey Long the brains behind Win or Lose.
"Long constructed this Win or Lose Corporation," Fitzmorris says. "His henchmen were the chairman and the executive officers of it."
Fitzmorris says former Louisiana Governors James Noe and O.K. Allen served as the "henchmen".
"It's an actual corporation, but it's also a model for the way business got done during the Long era," notes Alecia Long.
However, this model comes with a twist -- the profiting continues to this day.
What is interesting -- when you look at the books and ask the professors -- is that, at some point, historians wrote Win or Lose out of history, never addressing what became of Long's company.
We asked our two historians whether they know what ever happened to the Win or Lose Corporation.
"I don't know the answer to that," Long acknowledged.
"No," Fitzmorris answered.
Lost in most historical accounts is that descendants of Long and his cronies are still profiting from Win or Lose to this day, making tens of millions of dollars for their families off their insider trading deals from the 1930's.
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Public records show New Orleans mayoral candidate Latoya Cantrell used more than $8,000 of taxpayer money for personal expenses on her city issued credit card. Cantrell paid the money back, but in some cases years after making the purchases.more>>
Public records show New Orleans mayoral candidate Latoya Cantrell used more than $8,000 of taxpayer money for personal expenses on her city issued credit card. Cantrell paid the money back, but in some cases years after making the purchases.more>>
The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.more>>
The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
Plan for a warm finish to this work week with highs reaching the lower 80s.more>>
Plan for a warm finish to this work week with highs reaching the lower 80s.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.more>>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.more>>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>