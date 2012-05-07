List of State Lease 340 royalty owners

We compiled this list from a 1994 public document that was part of the Texaco Global Settlement. No public document has been published since then that shows the members now. There is a way to follow the trail through state records, but we can't be 100 percent sure of their accuracy.

Please keep in mind, none of these people was alive at the time of the deal. Furthermore, some may have a very small interest in the leases, while others could have larger shares.