List of State Lease 340 royalty owners

Written by: Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations
We compiled this list from a 1994 public document that was part of the Texaco Global Settlement.  No public document has been published since then that shows the members now.  There is a way to follow the trail through state records, but we can't be 100 percent sure of their accuracy.

Please keep in mind, none of these people was alive at the time of the deal.  Furthermore, some may have a very small interest in the leases, while others could have larger shares.

  • 1) Sabine Louisiana Royalty Trust (New Orleans)
  • 2) Charlotte Angus Alexander (Pt. Clear, Alabama)
  • 3) Bryan Allen (Shreveport, LA)
  • 4) American Association of Petroleum Geologists Foundation (Tulsa, OK)
  • 5) Amoco Production Company (Houston, TX)
  • 6) Will Emogene Atwater FBO Sylvia A. Calo (New Orleans)
  • 7) Gladys J. Averill (Victoria, TX)
  • 8) Mrs. Bobby Babcock (Austin, TX)
  • 9) Bankers Insurance Agency – represented by C.R. Williams (Texas)
  • 10) Bayou Country Trust – G.W. Schneider (Metairie)
  • 11) Emanuel Benjamin, III (New Orleans)
  • 12) David C. Bintliff and Co (Texas)
  • 13) Jayne Black (Dallas, TX)
  • 14) Blue Charm Partnership – Asa Benton Allen (Monroe County, Florida)
  • 15) Charles Boettcher (Texas)
  • 16) John Bricker (New Orleans)
  • 17) Marsha McFarland Budz (Boulder, CO)
  • 18) Taylor Caffery (New Orleans)
  • 19) Carolyn Jane Calo (Florida)
  • 20) Casandra Ann Calo (Florida)
  • 21) Joseph James Calo, Jr. (Florida)
  • 22) Marilyn Jean Calo (Florida)
  • 23) Earle J. Christenberry, Jr. (New Orleans)
  • 24) Victoria Christenberry (Jefferson County, Alabama)
  • 25) Jennie V. Clarke (Nueces County, Texas)
  • 26) Nancy Edit Shaddock Clements (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 27) Joel Wolfe Cowand (Spring, TX)
  • 28) Maxine Ferguson Davis (Benton County, Arkansas)
  • 29) Mary Elisa Noe Deane (Califorina)
  • 30) Linda L. Lawton Drost (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 31) Evelyn Gay Lawton Duhon (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 32) Charlotte Hillyer Dupuy (New Orleans)
  • 33) Marsha Fleming Eatherton (Houston, TX)
  • 34) EBP-1994 – William E. Shaddock (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 35) The EGL Family Trust – William Lawton (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 36) Doris Epley (Palm Beach, FL)
  • 37) Irma Erickson (Chicago, IL)
  • 38) Charles E. Ervin, Jr. Trust (Arizona)
  • 39) Louise Ferguson (New Mexico)
  • 40) Ferro Metal and Chemical Corporation (Dade County, Florida)
  • 41) Brad Fleming (Harris County, Texas)
  • 42) Mary Hodge Fleming (Harris County, Texas)
  • 43) Edward J. Fluke (Boulder, CO)
  • 44) Terry McFarland Flue (Montana)
  • 45) Rita Katherine Long Gilmore (New Orleans)
  • 46) John Glassell Trust u/w of Lois H. Glassell (Shreveport)
  • 47) Joseph S. Glickauf, Jr. (Venice, FL)
  • 48) Nathan Goldstein (New Orleans)
  • 49) Susan Jones Gundlach (New Orleans)
  • 50) James A. Hall & Associates (Harris County, Texas)
  • 51) Raymond E. Hankamer (Harris County, Texas)
  • 52) William F. Hartnett, Jr. (Cook County, Illinois)
  • 53) Haywood Hillyer, Jr. (Pass Christian, MS)
  • 54) Estate of Marjorie R. Holdar (Garden Ridge, TX)
  • 55) Estate of Wilma Ferguson Holley (Shelby County, Tennessee)
  • 56) Clementine H. Boettcher Hollingsworth (Harris County, TX)
  • 57) Eugene Jones Huger (New Orleans)
  • 58) J.R. Imber (Harris County, Texas)
  • 59) E.H. Jackson (Baytown, TX)
  • 60) J. Carol Jackson (Houston, TX)
  • 61) Jennifer J. Jasper (Wimberley, TX)
  • 62) The JEL Inter Vivos Class Trust – Holly Bugg Lawton (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 63) Joseph Merrick Jones, Jr. (New Orleans)
  • 64) Mary Craig Shaddock Jones (Houston, TX)
  • 65) N.A. trustee of the K.P. Trust – Don McAdams, Jr. (Baton Rouge)
  • 66) Will of Howard H.Karr FBO Joan S. Karr (New Orleans)
  • 67) Suzanne Wilkins Kearney (New Orleans)
  • 68) Kathryn Schneider King (Baton Rouge)
  • 69) Susan Schneider King (Baton Rouge)
  • 70) Katharine P. Labouisse (New Orleans)
  • 71) Katharine Labouisse Trust (New Orleans)
  • 72) Lavies Enterprises
    • a. Earl Archer, III (Jackson County, North Carolina)
    • b. Juanita Archer (Escambia County, Florida)
    • c. Victoria Luhrs (Washington)
    • d. Anita Mazer (Louisiana)
    • e. Ruby McArdle (Jefferson County, Alabama)
    • f. William G. McArdle (Walton County, Florida)
    • g. Louise L. Meagher (Jefferson County, Alabama)
    • h. Rebecca A. Riegel (Out of state)
    • i. Earl Archer, III Class Trust (Jackson County, North Carolina)
  • 73) Lavies Partnership – same as above
  • 74) Jack Lawton, Inc. (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 75) Jack Edward Lawton (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 76) Jack Edward Lawton, Jr. (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 77) William Burton Lawton (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 78) William B. Lawton Company, Inc. (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 79) Allain G. Davidson, Jr. (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 80) Palmer R. Long, Trustee of the RML Trust #1, #2, #3, and Succession of Rose McConnell Long (LA)
  • 81) Katherine H. Long (Baton Rouge)
  • 82) The Laura Louene Long Trust (Louisiana)
  • 83) Palmer Long (Caddo Parish)
  • 84) Palmer Long, Jr. (Caddo Parish)
  • 85) Russell B. Long (District of Columbia ) *this is former Senator Russell Long
  • 86) Laura Louene Long Lubin (Louisiana)
  • 87) Charles Mazal (Texas)
  • 88) Pamela R. Long McCardell (Boyle County, Kentucky)
  • 89) Rory Scott McFarland (Boulder, CO)
  • 90) Rose Long McFarland (Boulder, CO)
  • 91) Catherine McGouen (Lafayette)
  • 92) Mary Lois McIlwain (Houston, TX)
  • 93) Bart McClendon (Dallas, TX)
  • 94) Succession of Gay Noe McClendon (New Orleans)
  • 95) Maxine Boettcher Means (Texas)
  • 96) Minroy Limited Partnership (Harris County, Texas)
  • 97) Marion E. Monroe Trust (Palm Beach, FL)
  • 98) Pamela and Ronald Monsour (Caddo Parish)
  • 99) Dean M. Mosely (LaSalle Parish)
  • 100) Janette Gray McClendon Moss (New Orleans)
  • 101) Evelyn Burton Shaddock Murray (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 102) Charles J. Napoli (New Orleans)
  • 103) Sara Nesbit (California)
  • 104) Morris W. Newman (Metairie)
  • 105) Anna Gray Sweeney Noe Trust for Claire Lee Noe, James Noe, Jr. and Betty Noe.(New Orleans)
  • 106) Anna Gray Sweeney Noe Trust for George McRaie Noe, James Noe, Jr., and Betty Noe (New Orleans)
  • 107) James A. Noe, Jr. (New Orleans)
  • 108) James A. Noe, Sr. Trust for Claire Lee Noe, James A. Noe, Jr. Trustee (New Orleans)
  • 109) James A. Noe, Sr. trust for George McRae Noe, James A. Noe, Jr. Trustee (New Orleans)
  • 110) James A. Noe, III (Minnesota)
  • 111) Walter Oliphant (Palm Beach, FL)
  • 112) Mary Ferguson Pecarrere (New Orleans)
  • 113) Phantor, Ltd. (Houston, TX)
  • 114) Nathaniel Phillips (New Orleans)
  • 115) Trustee of the Edith B. Plauche Testamentary Trust for Mary Edith Woosley (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 116) Trustee of the Edith B. Plauche testamentary Trust for Terrell Woosley, III (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 117) Charles E. Plumhoff (Travis County, Texas)
  • 118) Walter Craig Plumhoff (Harris County, Texas)
  • 119) Estate of Aubrey H. Rabensburg (Harris County, Texas)
  • 120) George W. Schneider (Harris County, Texas)
  • 121) Steven Schneider (Dallas, TX)
  • 122) Mary Margaret Hodge Sour (Caddo Parish)
  • 123) Stephen Gorham Shaddock (Lake Charles, LA)
  • 124) William Edward Shaddock, Jr. (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 125) Skye Properties Partnership (Harris County, Texas)
  • 126) Robert Stalcup (Texas)
  • 127) David Scott Stare (Sonoma, CA)
  • 128) Frederick Allen Stare (Cook County, Illinois)
  • 129) Tower Entergy Co, Inc. (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 130) Turnberry, Inc. Harris County, TX)
  • 131) Carolyn H. Turner (Bossier, LA)
  • 132) Emmett Vaughey Estate (Mississippi)
  • 133) Vermillion Exploration Company (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 134) Mary Jane Gamble (Glynn, Georgia)
  • 135) Bobbie Ann Dugan Weiss (El Paso County, Colorado)
  • 136) Jana Lynn Weiss (El Paso County, Colorado)
  • 137) Don R. McAdams (Baton Rouge)
  • 138) Thomas Milton Weiss (Denver, CO)
  • 139) William B. Weiss (Pueblo, CO)
  • 140) William Morris Weiss (Dallas, TX)
  • 141) Wilcox 1992 Acquisition Fund, Ltd. (Caddo Parish)
  • 142) William A. Wilkins, Jr. (New Orleans)
  • 143) Mary Stare Wilkinson (Connecticut)
  • 144) Wilkinson-Stare Childrens Trusts (Massachusetts)
  • 145) Robert L. Williams (Arizona)
  • 146) Carolyn Shaddock Woosley (Los Angeles, CA)
  • 147) Mary Edith Woosley (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 148) Terrell Woosley, III (Calcasieu Parish)
  • 149) Jane Erin Noe Young (Dekalb, GA)
  • 150) Alwyn P. King, Jr. Family Trust (Harris County, TX)
  • 151) William Scully (Jefferson Parish)
  • 152) Robin F. Scully (Jefferson Parish)
  • 153) Linda Tharpe Cann (Caddo Parish)
  • 154) Anna Gray McLendon (New Orleans)
  • 155) John Newsham (New Orleans)
