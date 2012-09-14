2 killed in accident along Bonnet Carre Spillway; I-10 westbound closed

Traffic lined up on the I-10 near the Bonnet Carre Spillway where state troopers are investigating a fatal accident. (FOX 8)

St. Charles Parish - Louisiana State Police are working two fatal accidents that happened on the Bonnet Carre Spillway shortly after 4 a.m.

Troopers say at least two people were killed in separate accidents near the 217 mile marker in St. Charles Parish. Investigators say at three vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Police say a car was driving westbound on I-10 when it hit the left guardrail and spun around facing oncoming traffic with its lights out. An 18-wheeler stopped to block the car from other vehicles.

Police say a street sweeper crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Both he and the driver were pronounced dead at the scene. Trooper say neither man was wearing his seatbelt.

The names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Troopers are diverting traffic at the I-310 split to Airline Hwy. If you are headed to I-55, you should consider the Causeway Bridge as an alternate route.

The cause of the accidents is still under investigation. Stay with FOX 8 and fox8live.com for the latest.