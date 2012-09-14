2 killed in accident along Bonnet Carre Spillway; I-10 westbound closed

Drew Brees had a subtle dig at the Saints doubters of 2017 in his postgame press conference Sunday.more>>
Drew Brees had a subtle dig at the Saints doubters of 2017 in his postgame press conference Sunday.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and I love that the Saints still have some unfinished business that they have to tend to next week. It's satisfying that they've accomplished their first goal of the season and that they reached it by beating the hated Atlanta Falcons.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and I love that the Saints still have some unfinished business that they have to tend to next week. It's satisfying that they've accomplished their first goal of the season and that they reached it by beating the hated Atlanta Falcons.more>>
Four families that suffered losses had their spirits lifted right before Christmas.more>>
Four families that suffered losses had their spirits lifted right before Christmas.more>>
Kenner police are investigating a shooting where a man died after the gun he was handling, discharged.more>>
Kenner police are investigating a shooting where a man died after the gun he was handling, discharged.more>>
Here's your forecast from the FOX 8 Weather Team.more>>
Here's your forecast from the FOX 8 Weather Team.more>>
For the 62nd year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus' trip around the globe.more>>
For the 62nd year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus' trip around the globe.more>>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.more>>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.more>>