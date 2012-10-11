Firefighters Pension Fund board make-up

The New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund consists of 10 members or trustees. The board is mostly comprised of current and retired firefighters.

State law spells out the make-up of the board. It allows for five members to be elected from the active ranks of the Fire Department. Three members are elected from the ranks of retired members of the Fire Department. The remaining two members come from City Hall.

The superintendent of the Fire Department always has a seat on the board. And the city's director of finance fills out the remaining spot.