No big winners for Powerball, Lotto

Written by: Nancy Decorte, Managing Editor
Baton Rouge, La - Jackpots will be rising for both Powerball and Lotto this week.  Louisiana Lottery officials say there were no big winners in Wednesday's night drawing across the state.  The multi state Powerball jackpot, which was $50 million is estimated to go up to $60 million for Saturday's drawing.

The Louisiana Lotto top jackpot was $475,000. It rises to an estimated $500,000 on Saturday. An $80,000 Easy 5 jackpot goes up to an estimated $90,000 on Saturday.

As always, you can catch the winning numbers nightly on WVUE Fox 8.

  • Source: Saints workout Iowa center James Daniels

    The Saints have continued their pre-draft due diligence. A league source tells FOX 8 sports that the team recently worked out Iowa center James Daniels. Daniels played three seasons for the Hawkeyes and is projected as a late first round or early second round pick. Max Unger played every snap last season at center for the Saints, but the team could use some depth along the offensive line.  Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
  • After Further Review: Fazende Mock Draft 2.0

    With the first few waves of free agency over, it’s time to reset the board with a new mock draft. Round One (27th): Dallas Goedert, Tight End South Dakota St. Even with Benjamin Watson, the Saints will still address tight end in the draft. They’ve worked out South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst and met with Goedert. Despite some other options potentially available at this spot, I’m sticking with Goedert. His pass-catching prowess would fit in perfectly with t...more>>
  • Law enforcement arrests New Orleans man for 2016 murder

    New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.

