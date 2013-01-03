No big winners for Powerball, Lotto

Baton Rouge, La - Jackpots will be rising for both Powerball and Lotto this week. Louisiana Lottery officials say there were no big winners in Wednesday's night drawing across the state. The multi state Powerball jackpot, which was $50 million is estimated to go up to $60 million for Saturday's drawing.

The Louisiana Lotto top jackpot was $475,000. It rises to an estimated $500,000 on Saturday. An $80,000 Easy 5 jackpot goes up to an estimated $90,000 on Saturday.

As always, you can catch the winning numbers nightly on WVUE Fox 8.