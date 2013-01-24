Feds investigate former St. Charles DA

Former St. Charles Parish District Attorney Harry Morel is under federal investigation. The FBI has requested records from the Clerk of Court's office, and our sources say the probe involves DWI's and alleged sexual favors.

Morel resigned as district attorney last May after more than 30 years in office. Sources say the FBI is investigating whether Morel used the power of his office to solicit sexual favors.

As the St. Charles Herald Guide first reported Thursday morning, the FBI subpoenaed the Clerk of Court's office for all individuals arrested for driving while intoxicated from January 1, 2009 until Morel left office on May 31, 2012.

Two sources in St. Charles Parish say the FBI is looking into whether Morel asked for sexual favors in exchange for plea deals.

Even after Morel left his elected position, he remained an employee of the DA's office. He worked as an assistant DA for new District Attorney Joel Chaisson. But Chaisson says Morel officially retired from that job on January 11.

Chaisson would not give us details of the FBI investigation but did say, "Since the FBI probe is ongoing, I have been asked by them not to make any comment other than to say this matter does not involve me or current district attorney's office staff in any way."

The FBI is examining the final three years of Morel's time as district attorney, asking whether one of the most powerful people in St. Charles Parish used the power of his office to solicit sex.

We tried to get in touch with Morel but we were unable to reach him.