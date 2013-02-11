Gas prices up nearly 20 cents in the past month - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Gas prices up nearly 20 cents in the past month

Written by: Nancy Decorte, Managing Editor
Connect

New Orleans, La. -- The cost of gasoline is up sharply from just one month ago. According to GasBuddy.com, the average cost of gas is now 18.9 cents a gallon higher than a month ago here in the New Orleans area. Nationwide, motorists are paying more than 28 more per gallon than one month ago. 

In the past week, prices rose 6.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.38 per gallon according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 415 gas outlets in New Orleans. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.55 a gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in New Orleans during the past week, prices yesterday were 5.5 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago. 

"If anything positive came about as a result of Winter Storm 'Nemo' it may be that the resulting 'demand destruction' seems to have flattened out the rate at which prices had been increasing in the Northeast and the Midwest too," said Senior Petroleum Analyst Gregg Laskoski.  "On the west coast motorists are less fortunate. With western refineries producing at 75% capacity (less than any other region), California has seen its average price increase by 14 cents per gallon over the past week; doubling the rate of increase over the same period for the rest of the country."

 

 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Source: Saints workout Iowa center James Daniels

    Source: Saints workout Iowa center James Daniels

    Source: Saints work out Iowa center James Daniels (Photo: nfl.com)Source: Saints work out Iowa center James Daniels (Photo: nfl.com)
    Source: Saints work out Iowa center James Daniels (Photo: nfl.com)Source: Saints work out Iowa center James Daniels (Photo: nfl.com)
    The Saints have continued their pre-draft due diligence. A league source tells FOX 8 sports that the team recently worked out Iowa center James Daniels. Daniels played three seasons for the Hawkeyes and is projected as a late first round or early second round pick. Max Unger played every snap last season at center for the Saints, but the team could use some depth along the offensive line.  Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    The Saints have continued their pre-draft due diligence. A league source tells FOX 8 sports that the team recently worked out Iowa center James Daniels. Daniels played three seasons for the Hawkeyes and is projected as a late first round or early second round pick. Max Unger played every snap last season at center for the Saints, but the team could use some depth along the offensive line.  Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>

  • After Further Review: Fazende Mock Draft 2.0

    Saints general manager Mickey Loomis hopes to have the same success in the 2018 draft class /FILE (FOX 8 Photo)Saints general manager Mickey Loomis hopes to have the same success in the 2018 draft class /FILE (FOX 8 Photo)
    Saints general manager Mickey Loomis hopes to have the same success in the 2018 draft class /FILE (FOX 8 Photo)Saints general manager Mickey Loomis hopes to have the same success in the 2018 draft class /FILE (FOX 8 Photo)
    With the first few waves of free agency over, it’s time to reset the board with a new mock draft. Round One (27th): Dallas Goedert, Tight End South Dakota St. Even with Benjamin Watson, the Saints will still address tight end in the draft. They’ve worked out South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst and met with Goedert. Despite some other options potentially available at this spot, I’m sticking with Goedert. His pass-catching prowess would fit in perfectly with t...more>>
    With the first few waves of free agency over, it’s time to reset the board with a new mock draft. Round One (27th): Dallas Goedert, Tight End South Dakota St. Even with Benjamin Watson, the Saints will still address tight end in the draft. They’ve worked out South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst and met with Goedert. Despite some other options potentially available at this spot, I’m sticking with Goedert. His pass-catching prowess would fit in perfectly with t...more>>

  • Law enforcement arrests New Orleans man for 2016 murder

    Law enforcement arrests New Orleans man for 2016 murder

    (Source: NOPD)(Source: NOPD)
    (Source: NOPD)(Source: NOPD)

    New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.

    more>>

    New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly