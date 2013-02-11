Gas prices up nearly 20 cents in the past month

New Orleans, La. -- The cost of gasoline is up sharply from just one month ago. According to GasBuddy.com, the average cost of gas is now 18.9 cents a gallon higher than a month ago here in the New Orleans area. Nationwide, motorists are paying more than 28 more per gallon than one month ago.



In the past week, prices rose 6.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.38 per gallon according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 415 gas outlets in New Orleans. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.55 a gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in New Orleans during the past week, prices yesterday were 5.5 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago.

"If anything positive came about as a result of Winter Storm 'Nemo' it may be that the resulting 'demand destruction' seems to have flattened out the rate at which prices had been increasing in the Northeast and the Midwest too," said Senior Petroleum Analyst Gregg Laskoski. "On the west coast motorists are less fortunate. With western refineries producing at 75% capacity (less than any other region), California has seen its average price increase by 14 cents per gallon over the past week; doubling the rate of increase over the same period for the rest of the country."