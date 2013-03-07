St. Tammany Council: Galvan must resign as coroner

The St Tammany Parish Council has voted 13-1, asking Coroner Peter Galvan to resign. The only no vote came from Councilman Stephen Stefancik.

The council also voted unanimously to ask Galvan to pay back about $175,000. That's money that Galvan allegedly paid himself in unused vacation and sick time.

Council members asked the state attorney general to help the parish get records from Galvan, and they began the process of trying to reduce the amount of money that goes to the coroner's office. Right now, his funding is between $4 million and $5 million a year, but the council could significantly reduce that at its May meeting.

The council had asked Galvan to appear before the council Thursday and address the allegations; he did not show up. 10 minutes before the hearing, though, he sent the council an email saying he would explain the operation of his office at the appropriate time.

The parish, the FBI and a state legislative auditor are investigating Galvan's activities and have demanded that the coroner hand over extensive documentation. The feds are demanding a copy of every expenditure made by the coroner since January 1, 2007, including all detailed credit card information.

Our "Body of Evidence" series of investigative reports detailed questionable spending made by Galvan and his CPA, Kim Kelly, on meals, alcohol, even groceries.

The FBI also wants calendars for Galvan and four other people in his office, including Kelly. Sources say the FBI is also looking into whether Galvan committed payroll fraud by receiving money for unused vacation time, even though Facebook photos show Galvan on vacation in Greece, Spain, the California wine country and Mexico during the time periods in question.

