Nancy Parker is a five time Emmy Award winning journalist and seven time Emmy nominee who has spent almost twenty five years covering news in South Louisiana. She has anchored every prime time newscast at WVUE FOX8 during her twenty year tenure in New Orleans. The mother of three currently anchors the 4:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. evening broadcasts at Fox 8.
Nancy is a native of Opelika, Alabama where she graduated with honors from Opelika High School. In 1988, Nancy graduated with honors from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism. In 2015, she was presented the College-wide Bert Bank Distinguished Service Award at the University of Alabama.
Nancy was a senior in high school when her real love affair with news began. She landed a job anchoring evening drive news at WJHO, a local AM radio station. The seventeen year old juggled school events while covering news in the evening with a tape recorder and a dream.
After earning her college degree, Nancy spent several months working in Washington, D. C. in the late U.S. Congressman Bill Nichols' congressional press office. While in Washington, she landed her first TV news job in 1989 as Alabama Bureau reporter for WTVM Channel 9 in Columbus, Georgia. She did her own camera work for her news reports back then, but she was still in heaven!
Her next stop was at WSFA News 12 in Montgomery, Alabama. It wasn't long before Nancy was anchoring morning news cut-ins at the station and reporting. When a 5 o'clock anchor position opened in Baton Rouge in 1990, she decided to go for it. She got the job and for six years anchored the number one 5 o'clock broadcast in the city of Baton Rouge.
Nancy moved to New Orleans in 1996 as weekend anchor at WVUE. She was asked to anchor the 10 p.m. broadcast with co-anchor John Snell in 1999. The two anchored all the weekday evening broadcasts for more than a decade.
Nancy has covered amazing stories over the years. Pope Paul II's visit to Saint Louis and the Canonization of Saint Katherine Drexel in Rome were the highlights of her career. She was one of only four gulf coast reporters invited to the White House for a one-on-one interview with President George W. Bush on the Katrina Recovery in 2006.
Nancy was honored with a 2012 Emmy award for her special report "Staying in Line." This is the story of an ex-convict whose amazing skills with pen and ink landed his art work in the Smithsonian. Her documentary: "Archbishop Hannan and the Kennedys, the Untold Story" won her an Emmy in 2010. She received her first regional Emmy for her documentary entitled "The Journey Home", the story of descendants of slaves buying the plantation that their ancestors built in St. John Parish. Reporting and documentary work earned Nancy four Edward R. Murrow awards and several Associated Press awards.
In 2010, Nancy fulfilled another lifelong dream. Her first children's book. "The Adventures of Yat and Dat What's Cookin," was published by Ampersand Inc. of Chicago, Illinois. Her second children's book, "The Adventures of Yat and Dat: Superdome" was released in the summer of 2013. Both books are available on Amazon.com and local bookstores.
Nancy's proudest accomplishments are her children, twins Piper and Pierce and her oldest son Parker. Nancy has been married for twenty-one years to longtime newsman and now JPSA public information officer Glen Boyd.
Nancy is very active in the community. She has been honored twice with New Orleans Magazine's "People to Watch." She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She also is committed to the fight against Breast Cancer. Her mother, Patsy Parker, is a 21 year cancer survivor. Both her parents, Bill and Patsy, are respected educators, and civic leaders in their city of Opelika and the State of Alabama.
Follow Nancy on Twitter: 📷 @NancyParkerFox8
You can contact Nancy at nparker@fox8live.com.