Nancy Parker

Nancy was honored with a 2012 Emmy award for her special report "Staying in Line." This is the story of an ex-convict whose amazing skills with pen and ink landed his art work in the Smithsonian. Her documentary: "Archbishop Hannan and the Kennedys, the Untold Story" won her an Emmy in 2010. She received her first regional Emmy for her documentary entitled "The Journey Home", the story of descendants of slaves buying the plantation that their ancestors built in St. John Parish. Reporting and documentary work earned Nancy four Edward R. Murrow awards and several Associated Press awards.