Kim Holden

For many years, Kim has played a pivotal role in FOX 8's coverage of every Hurricane threat. She covered Hurricane Katrina as FOX 8 and her own family members rebuilt after the storm. In 1998, she traveled to Central America to chronicle the recovery from Hurricane Mitch. She helped deliver Louisiana's gift to New York City following the 9-11 attacks, an incredible journey filled with patriotism, generosity and love. A die-hard Saints fan for years, Kim had the tough assignment of anchoring from Miami when the team went to the Super Bowl in 2010.