Lifelong New Orleanian Kim Holden is co-Anchor of FOX 8 News at 5pm and 10pm. Kim joined the WVUE staff in March, 1989 as a part-time Production Assistant and worked her way up through the ranks on an unusual career path. It took her from Producer to Reporter and Weekend Anchor, and eventually into management.
In 2005, her love of reporting led her back to a job in front of the camera, launching the FOX 8 morning show.
She has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including an Emmy and two prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards. She was also named Associated Press "Reporter of the Year" two times.
For many years, Kim has played a pivotal role in FOX 8's coverage of every Hurricane threat. She covered Hurricane Katrina as FOX 8 and her own family members rebuilt after the storm. In 1998, she traveled to Central America to chronicle the recovery from Hurricane Mitch. She helped deliver Louisiana's gift to New York City following the 9-11 attacks, an incredible journey filled with patriotism, generosity and love. A die-hard Saints fan for years, Kim had the tough assignment of anchoring from Miami when the team went to the Super Bowl in 2010.
Kim graduated from Dominican High School and earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from Loyola University. She feels blessed to be able to work in the city she's always called home. In her spare time, Kim enjoys remodeling houses, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family.
Follow Kim on Twitter: 📷 @KHoldenFox8
If you would like to contact Kim, send an email to kholden@fox8live.com .