Liz Reyes is an award winning anchor and reporter. She anchors the weekday Fox 8 Noon News and the 4pm Evening weekday Newscasts.

Prior to that she anchored Fox 8 Morning Edition. You can also follow her on twitter @LizReyesFox8, Instagram @LizReyes504 and @LizReyestv. She has called New Orleans home for 19 years and considers herself part of the complex "gumbo mix" of this great city.

Liz has worked as a television journalist in Canada, Miami and South America.

She has also won several awards for spots news, investigative and feature television reports.

Born in Port of Spain Trinidad, Liz moved to Toronto Canada when she was a young girl and was proud to become an American Citizen in 2006. Her ceremony also marked the reopening of the New Orleans area Immigration office which had been closed since Hurricane Katrina.

Liz attended York University in Toronto and graduated with an Honors BA in Mass Communications and Political Science.

Liz also has her own personal Lifestyles website at LizReyes.com where she's profiled local

Culinary Icons such as Paul Prudhomme, John Besh, Leah Chase and has worked with actor Wendell Pierce documenting the Pontchartrain Park rebuilding effort.

Liz's broadcast career began in Canada. She worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation - CBC and CBC Newsworld Overnight, and eventually moved on to Anchor at CTV affiliate stations in Ontario Canada.

In 1994 Liz moved to Miami Florida to work as the "Nightbeat" Reporter and fill in Anchor at South Florida's number one TV station and ABC affiliate WPLG Miami.

While at WPLG, Liz reported and anchored on some of the nations top news stories, and covered in depth stories as the 1997 investigation and murder of Fashion Designer Gianni Versace on South Beach and the manhunt and death of Versace's killer, Andrew Cunanan in Miami Beach. In addition Liz spent weeks in the South Florida Everglades covering the horrific 1996 crash of ValuJet flight 592 that killed all aboard, plus the Cuban Air Force shooting down of two Miami-based Cuban exile planes in 1996 and the influx of Cuban rafters fleeing Communist Cuba for the U.S.

While in Miami she also interviewed a wide range of infamous people like O.J. Simpson and high-profile entertainers like Madonna, actor Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In 1997 Liz came to New Orleans to work as the main Anchor for the local ABC affiliate, where she anchored the 5 PM, 6 PM, 9PM and 10 PM news shows.

In 2005 Liz stayed behind in the Hyatt Hotel complex next to the Superdome to report on Hurricane Katrina as it made landfall. Liz was able to transmit some of the first pictures of the damage to the Superdome and downtown using her cell phone, and also gave interviews to Media affiliates around the world.

Liz's journalism awards include the 2011 First Place Associated Press award for Spot News reporting, a 2004 First Place Press Club Award for Best Investigative piece, a Third Place Louisiana AP award for Investigative Reporting, a 2007 Louisiana Associated Press Second-Place Award for In-Depth Series along with a 2007 Louisiana Associated Press Award for Best Newscast.

She's also covered a number of high-profile stories such as the conviction of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, the arrest and conviction of Serial killer Derrick Todd Lee, the 2007 Chicago - Saints NFC Championship game and post Katrina Political events in Washington, D.C.

Among her most memorable stories: flying into the Eye of Hurricanes onboard the U-S Hurricane Hunter aircraft and an unforgettable ride in a Military F-15 Eagle-Jet Fighter with the Louisiana Air National Guard's "Bayou Militia."

She's also worked running her own media consulting business. In 2010 Liz reported and anchored for RCN national news in Bogotá Colombia where she covered the recent Columbia presidential elections.

Liz is a member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), a Graduate of the International Woman's Media Foundation Leadership Program and a graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy program. She has served on several panels at national events and was invited to speak at Forums and Universities across the United States on the devastation of Hurricane Katrina

Like Liz's Facebook page

For more on Liz see LizReyes.com.

You can reach Liz by email at Lreyes@fox8live.com.