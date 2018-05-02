Shelley Brown

She is a four-time Edward R. Murrow recipient, most recently for her FOX 8 Defenders continuing coverage limo investigation. While in Ohio, Shelley was recognized for "Best Newscast, News 11 at Five," a series of investigative reports, "Kids for Sale," and "Katrina: Back Home," a first-person report on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Like so many, Shelley's entire family lost their homes in St. Bernard and survived the storm after being trapped in 12-feet of floodwaters.