After nearly two years of anchoring the 4 1/2 hour FOX 8 Morning Edition broadcast, Shelley Brown has moved to the evening news. Catch Shelley each weekday evening on FOX 8 News at 4 p.m. and FOX 8 News at 9 p.m. Shelley also works closely with the FOX 8 Defenders and the National Council of Jewish Women to solve consumer problems.
Shelley joined FOX 8 in September 2008, the day after Hurricane Gustav made landfall in Louisiana. She's a native of New Orleans and is back home after working at WTOL-TV in Toledo, OH where she was the weekday 5:30 evening anchor and a general assignment reporter.
Shelley is a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans and Louisiana State University.
She is a four-time Edward R. Murrow recipient, most recently for her FOX 8 Defenders continuing coverage limo investigation. While in Ohio, Shelley was recognized for "Best Newscast, News 11 at Five," a series of investigative reports, "Kids for Sale," and "Katrina: Back Home," a first-person report on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Like so many, Shelley's entire family lost their homes in St. Bernard and survived the storm after being trapped in 12-feet of floodwaters.
Shelley's also won several Associated Press and New Orleans Press Club awards over the years.
Before earning a degree in broadcast journalism from LSU, Shelley interned for Court TV and WNYW-TV FOX 5 in New York City.
During her first on-air job at a small TV station in Houma, LA, Shelley reported, produced and anchored the station's 6:30 evening newscast. She also hosted a 30-minute talk show on H-TV. She then went on to anchor the weekday morning news at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, LA. She mentored young aspiring journalists there in the station's teen reporter program before arriving in Toledo.
Shelley has covered major stories such as the execution of a longtime death row inmate in Ohio to national stories, including the 2008 presidential primary, interviewing Hillary Clinton and the Gulf oil spill disaster in 2010.
She's not just a television storyteller. Shelley studied Hawaiian dance growing up, learning to tell stories with swaying, rhythmic movements.
She is an alumna of Delta Zeta Sorority and was Vice President of LSU's Panhellenic Council in charge of overall LSU sorority recruitment in 1998.
Shelley serves on the Mount Carmel Academy Board of Directors and emcees the Young Leadership Council's Wednesday at the Square concert series in the Spring along with many other charitable events throughout the year.
Follow Shelley on Twitter: 📷 @ShelleyBFox8