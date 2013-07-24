Meg Gatto is an Emmy-nominated reporter and anchor. She joined the FOX 8 team in March 2011 and can be seen on FOX 8 Morning Edition.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Meg followed in the footsteps of her parents, moving to New Orleans to attend college. She graduated from Loyola University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

She knew at a young age she wanted to become a reporter and sought out numerous internships and opportunities to fulfill that dream. Along the way, she made lasting friendships that have helped her as her career progressed.

After a two year stint in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Meg made the move back to New Orleans.

Over the years, she’s covered a number of high profile stories including the mass shooting at Virginia Tech, the Danziger Bridge trial, BP oil spill and countless hurricanes.

She’s been recognized for her work by the Suncoast Regional Emmy awards and New Orleans Press Club. In her spare time, Meg enjoys volunteering with a number of non-profits in New Orleans that are near to her heart.

Follow Meg on Twitter: @MegGattoFOX8