Nicondra Norwood

It’s a great honor to be home in Louisiana practicing in a career I love. The opportunity to do a job that impacts so many surrounded by my family is a dream come true. It was really a sacrifice to live elsewhere. Whether you are born and bred like myself or a transplant, Southeast Louisiana is in your blood. I've always worked hard to give the best forecasts that I can and that personal connection brings out that drive for excellence in an even greater way.

I began my broadcasting career in 1999 with WAKA, the CBS affiliate, in Montgomery, AL. I spent almost six years in Alabama as weekend, then later, morning meteorologist. Central Alabama was an excellent weather market for a young meteorologist. From days long severe weather outbreaks, to hurricane coverage and even the occasional ice and snow event I dealt with nearly every forecast scenario in the south. Hurricane Ivan kept us on the air for 48 hours with a non-stop 16 hour stretch.

In the summer of 2005 I moved to Memphis as weekend meteorologist with WPTY/WLMT. This was another city with a large coverage area where we dealt with everything from tornadoes and hailstorms to occasional snow and ice. Hurricane Katrina kept us going up there as well, not only providing information for evacuees, but the storm still had a lot of punch as it moved through North Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.

The timing of my return in 2007 made my homecoming even more significant. Diving into the community during the midst of rebuilding presented me with unforeseen opportunities and I’m grateful to have been here during that pivotal period.

Since then it’s been a pleasure to have worked to tell our stories from the highest of highs in 2010 with our Saints Super Bowl victory and lowest of lows with the Deep Water Horizon disaster and subsequent oil spill. We’ve dealt with storms big and small. Gustav was the first big one I covered here when tensions were still so raw. Ike flooded thousands while passing hundreds of miles to our south. Tropical Storm Lee may not even be remembered by many, but devastated others along Lake Pontchartrain and Hurricane Isaac that was like the blip on the radar for some, but another storm that wiped out entire communities flooding my home as well. I’ve dealt with historic flooding, record snowfall and record heat all in my tenure here with Fox 8. Each and every one of those events is instrumental in shaping future forecasts as well as understanding how those forecast affect us.

Louisiana is why I’m a meteorologist. I brought my hurricane tracking charts to school and remember giving presentations to the class on Hurricane Gilbert when I was in the sixth grade at Gramercy Elementary in St. James Parish. My first science project was on evaporation and while I enjoyed all my studies at Lutcher High School where I graduated Valedictorian I’ve always had a special place for science. My Mom taught physics, chemistry and pretty much every other discipline. All my aunts are retired teachers and my grandmother was a math whiz even with the limited educational opportunities afforded her in the early 20th century. She instilled in me my love of education and I strive to live up to that standard. I graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Geosciences emphasis meteorology and a minor in communications from Mississippi State University. One my greatest professional joys is passing on that legacy with school talks, station tours and mentoring future meteorologists.

My husband LeVar Lewis is also native Louisianan from St. Charles Parish. We are proud residents of Kenner where we look forward to raising our son Gage with the same value of traditions and family that were instilled in us. In my free time I love dancing and getting together with friends and family. I’m also a proud member of the American Meteorological Society, The National Weather Association, The National Association of Black Journalists and served as president of its local chapter the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists.

