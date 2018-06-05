Bruce Katz

Bruce has been fortunate enough to serve the viewers in his home state for his entire two plus decades on the air. Bruce's career started when he interned his senior year at LSU at WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge. Still in school, he was hired to fill in for the 6 and 10 weathercasts at the ripe young age of 22. After graduating in 1988, Bruce moved to Lafayette as the weekend Meteorologist for KATC-TV. A year later Bruce was hired as the chief at KLAX-TV in Alexandria. He served as the chief there for 18 months until WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge came calling.