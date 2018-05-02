Sabrina Wilson is a native of this area and feels privileged to have the opportunity most days of the week to inform the people of this community about issues that affect their lives.
News has been part of Sabrina's life since she was in middle school. Her first experience as a journalist came when she was asked to write an article for the school's newspaper, and decades later, Sabrina is still writing and telling stories, only now for a much larger audience.
Sabrina began her broadcast career even before graduating from Loyola University, and one job led to another.
Since 1996, she has been a part of the FOX 8 News team. An award winning journalist whose work as been recognized at both the national and local level, Sabrina has covered almost every story imaginable.
In January of 2009, Sabrina was the only local television reporter to cover the historic inauguration of the nation's 44th president, Barack Obama. Sabrina's coverage allowed FOX 8 viewers to experience the inaugural through the eyes of south Louisiana residents who traveled to Washington to be a part of the momentous occasion.
Sabrina's storytelling covers the map. Over the years, she has covered thousands of stories, including the devastation Hurricane Katrina wrought on her community, the rare snowfall that instantly becomes "breaking news," local and national political races, state and local government, the North American Leaders' Summit which included President Bush, and his counterparts from Mexico and Canada, crime, and education.
Because of her many years of covering political issues, Sabrina was one of the journalists chosen in 2004 to take part in a fellowship at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. that focused on covering presidential politics.
Though Sabrina has spent most of her career focusing on "hard" news, she relishes the times when she can tell the stories that tug at the heart, like the story of an orphan from Africa who was brought to Kenner to have surgery on his "clawed" hands, a condition that resulted from serious burns that were left untreated.
Sabrina is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors, and the New Orleans Press Club and has mentored several aspiring journalists. She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Politics at Loyola University in New Orleans.
In her spare time, Sabrina enjoys singing, reading and traveling.
Follow Sabrina on Twitter: @Sabrinafox8news