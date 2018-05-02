Emmy and Regional Murrow award winning reporter, Natasha Robin was born and raised in St. Bernard Parish. She started her career right here at FOX 8 News at just 17 years old as a Production Assistant. By her senior year in college at the University of New Orleans, Natasha was an assignment editor and shortly after receiving her Bachelor’s Degree, she began producing. With a passion for television both behind the scenes and on camera, Natasha started shadowing various reporters in the field and eventually was promoted to a reporter for FOX 8 News. During her more than 16 years with FOX 8, Natasha has won numerous awards from New Orleans Press Club, Associated Press and became the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2008.
In 2012, she won a Regional Murrow award in the hard news category for her story ‘Repeat Offenders’. In 2013, she won a second Regional Murrow award in the hard news category for her story ‘Still on the Streets’. Also in 2013, Natasha received an Emmy for General Assignment Reporting for her story ‘Coming Home after Isaac’.
Natasha lost her home and everything she owned during Hurricane Katrina in Saint Bernard but has since rebuilt in the parish. “The parish is my home and always will be”, she explains. “I wouldn’t live anywhere else. The people there and in New Orleans are unique and have the greatest stories to tell.”
