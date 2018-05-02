Garland Gillen has worked in the TV sports business in New Orleans since 2003. During that time, he’s covered the Saints winning Super Bowl 44, and LSU’s BCS titles in 2003 and 2007 to name a few of his highlights.
Even though he's worked primarily in sports TV since 2000, some of his most memorable assignments involved covering hurricanes. Garland stayed in New Orleans to cover Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and Rita that same year.
Garland has a Bachelors Degree in Mass Communications from Louisiana State University. Graduated from De La Salle High School, and grew up in River Ridge. In his spare time, he enjoys running marathons and watching any sporting event in a local pub.
Follow Garland on Twitter: 📷 @garlandgillen
Contact Garland at ggillen@fox8live.com.