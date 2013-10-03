Playing With Fire: New secretary-treasurer to make far less than Hampton

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with FOX 8, Mayor Mitch Landrieu says New Orleans firefighters have had bad leadership of their pension fund, and a judge has overstepped his authority. But the mayor also acknowledges that the city does owe money to nearly 400 retired and current firefighters.

The new secretary-treasurer of the New Orleans Fire Fighter's Pension & Relief Fund will receive $100,000 less than his predecessor.

New board member Thomas Meagher will take a salary of $65,000 a year. State law allows the board's secretary-treasurer to be paid, as opposed to the rest of the board members – they are strictly volunteers.

Retired firefighters voted former secretary-treasurer and CEO Richie Hampton off the board in early September. His salary approached $165,000 a year.

Following our series of reports called "Playing With Fire," Hampton was charged with state ethics violations. Our series showed Hampton served as a board member and a board employee at the same time.

The ethics board settled those charges with Hampton. He paid a $5,000 fine and admitted that he broke state law.