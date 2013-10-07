Covington mother charged with child desertion

New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.more>>
New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.more>>
Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...more>>
Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...more>>
The attorney representing Baton Rouge Police officer, Blane Salamoni, says he expects his client will be fired by BRPD by the end of the week.more>>
The attorney representing Baton Rouge Police officer, Blane Salamoni, says he expects his client will be fired by BRPD by the end of the week.more>>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.more>>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.more>>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.more>>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.more>>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.more>>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.more>>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.more>>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.more>>
First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.more>>
First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.more>>