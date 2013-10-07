Covington mother charged with child desertion - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Covington mother charged with child desertion

Written by: Nancy Decorte, Managing Editor
Christian Hines, 27 Christian Hines, 27

Covington, La. - A 27-year-old Covington mother has been arrested and charged with leaving her two young children home alone. Covington Police say Christian Hines admitted to leaving a 4-year-old and a 5-month-old at home by themselves last Friday night.

Covington Police spokesman Jack West said they were notified Friday night around 10 PM by the fraternal grandmother of the toddler. The grandmother arrived at the home in the 300 block of Green Ash Alley to pick up the 4-year-old. When she arrived, she discovered that the mother was not home.

Police say Hines finally returned home around 12:30 in the morning. She admitted to police that she left the children alone, but didn't elaborate about where she had been.

Hines was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of child desertion. The children were turned over to the care of the maternal grandmother.

 

