Lee Zurik Investigation: FBI delivers subpoenas at Galvan's practice

Two sources in St. Tammany Parish tell FOX 8 News that the FBI has delivered more subpoenas related to the investigation of Coroner Peter Galvan.

The sources say the FBI dropped off those subpoenas last week to the office building where Dr. Galvan runs his private medical practice. One source says most people in the office got a subpoena to appear before a federal grand jury.

Galvan's private medical practice is on Brownswitch Road in Slidell. A number of other doctors work out of the building, too.

Our sources were not sure what type of information the FBI is seeking from the subpoena. But we don't believe anyone who received a subpoena is a target in any investigation – they are only wanted for information.